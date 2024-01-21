Dauphin Island Fire: One Home Destroyed, Another Damaged

On Saturday night, a substantial fire engulfed a residence on Dauphin Island, Alabama, leading to its total destruction and causing damage to a neighboring home. The fire erupted on Seapointe Loop, instigating a quick response from Dauphin Island Fire Rescue after 9 p.m.

Unharmed Occupants and Injured Firefighters

The residents of the house managed to evacuate in time, escaping the raging inferno unscathed. However, despite no civilian injuries being reported, a few firefighters required treatment for smoke inhalation. The exact origin and cause of the fire remain undetermined at this point.

Aid from Multiple Fire Departments

Several fire departments, including teams from Fowl River, Theodore, and Alabama Port, were summoned to provide assistance in battling the blaze. The initial home, where the fire originated, is currently deemed a total loss.

A Separate Incident

In a separate incident occurring approximately half an hour later, fire crews were alerted to a brush fire on Audubon Street. This secondary fire was rapidly extinguished, preventing any significant damage or incident.