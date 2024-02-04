Viral Dash-Cam Video Sparks Social Media Debate on Road Safety

On Thursday, 1 February 2024, a seemingly ordinary day was disrupted by a road accident between a truck and a bakkie, captured on a dash-cam. The video of the incident, which was shared by SA Trucker, has since sparked a robust debate on social media, with netizens dissecting every frame of the collision and weighing in on who was at fault.
The video offers two vantage points - an inside view of the truck's cabin and a front-facing road perspective. The footage shows the bakkie attempting to overtake a slower vehicle. In doing so, it moved into the truck's path, leading to a collision that has become the center of an intense online debate.
The Truck Driver's Perspective
Anticipating the bakkie's overtaking maneuver, the truck driver honked the horn as a warning. Despite the audible alert, the bakkie continued on its path, even accelerating slightly. This sequence of events has led to various interpretations of the truck driver's actions. Mahwiting defended the trucker, arguing that trucks, particularly when loaded, cannot stop immediately. Kento Baloyi commended the truck driver for handling the vehicle professionally and making the right decisions in a split second.
Maxwell, another commentator, pointed out that the bakkie lost traction while trying to switch lanes, implying that the truck driver had no way to avoid the collision. However, Sello Kekana suggested that the truck driver should have practiced defensive driving by backing off as soon as he saw the bakkie trying to overtake. Kenny Kawashira went further, criticizing the truck driver for choosing to honk rather than brake, stating that defensive driving involves anticipating actions of other vehicles.