Dansville Woman Faces Vehicular Manslaughter Charges Following Fatal Crash

On December 3rd, a fatal accident on Stagecoach Road in Conesus shook the local community. The incident resulted in the death of Robert E. Alford, a 51-year-old Dansville resident. The driver of the vehicle, Shiella M. Schledorn, now faces charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter in connection to the crash.

Impaired Driving and Fatal Consequences

Schledorn, 60, lost control of her vehicle, veering off the road and striking a culvert. The impact proved fatal for Alford, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Schledorn, however, survived the crash but sustained injuries that required immediate medical attention. She was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle before being rescued and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A String of Charges

Following the crash investigation, law enforcement officers arrested Schledorn on January 12th at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. In addition to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, Schledorn is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, and a slew of vehicle and traffic violations. The evidence gathered by the sheriff's office's Patrol and Criminal Investigations divisions, Forensic Identification Unit, and Communications Bureau has been crucial in building the case against her.

Remanded to Custody

Schledorn appeared in court following her arrest, where she was ordered to be held on $20,000 cash or $50,000 bond. The Livingston County Public Defender's Office is representing her defense, while the Livingston County District Attorney's Office is upholding the charges on behalf of the people. The next court appearance for Schledorn has not been announced, leaving many awaiting further developments in this tragic case.