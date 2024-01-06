en English
Accidents

Dangerous ‘Brake Check’ on MRR2 Highway Under Police Investigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Dangerous 'Brake Check' on MRR2 Highway Under Police Investigation

In a recent incident captured on dashcam footage, a driver executed a dangerous ‘brake check’ on the MRR2 highway, prompting an investigation by the Gombak police. The driver’s abrupt deceleration to a complete halt in the right lane posed a significant threat to the safety of other road users and potentially could have caused a serious accident.

The Incident Unfolds

Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir stated that the incident took place while the vehicle was traveling from Batu Caves towards Ampang. The 27-second footage shows a blue car speeding and weaving through traffic. After being honked at by the dashcam owner, the driver of the blue car performs the perilous 'brake check', bringing their vehicle to a halt and obstructing the flow of traffic.

(Also Read: Mother of Two Shares Inspiring Survival Story on Tommy Tiernan Show)

Gombak Police Investigation

The police became aware of the incident after the video started circulating on social media platforms. The Gombak police have taken the matter seriously and have launched a thorough investigation. ACP Noor Ariffin has appealed to the individual who recorded the footage to step forward and assist with the police investigation.

(Also Read: Tragic Snowmobile Accident in Margaree Valley Claims Life)

Risks Involved in ‘Brake Checking’

‘Brake checking’ is a dangerous driving practice where a driver abruptly slows down or stops their vehicle with the intention of causing a following vehicle to brake sharply. This act is not only illegal but also jeopardizes the safety of the driver, passengers, and other road users. The perpetrators can face severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

Accidents Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

