Dangerous ‘Brake Check’ on MRR2 Highway Under Police Investigation

In a recent incident captured on dashcam footage, a driver executed a dangerous ‘brake check’ on the MRR2 highway, prompting an investigation by the Gombak police. The driver’s abrupt deceleration to a complete halt in the right lane posed a significant threat to the safety of other road users and potentially could have caused a serious accident.

The Incident Unfolds

Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir stated that the incident took place while the vehicle was traveling from Batu Caves towards Ampang. The 27-second footage shows a blue car speeding and weaving through traffic. After being honked at by the dashcam owner, the driver of the blue car performs the perilous ‘brake check’, bringing their vehicle to a halt and obstructing the flow of traffic.

Gombak Police Investigation

The police became aware of the incident after the video started circulating on social media platforms. The Gombak police have taken the matter seriously and have launched a thorough investigation. ACP Noor Ariffin has appealed to the individual who recorded the footage to step forward and assist with the police investigation.

Risks Involved in ‘Brake Checking’

‘Brake checking’ is a dangerous driving practice where a driver abruptly slows down or stops their vehicle with the intention of causing a following vehicle to brake sharply. This act is not only illegal but also jeopardizes the safety of the driver, passengers, and other road users. The perpetrators can face severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

