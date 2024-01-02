en English
Accidents

Danger Averted at 135th Rose Parade: Woman Arrested After Attempted Barricade Breach

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Danger Averted at 135th Rose Parade: Woman Arrested After Attempted Barricade Breach

On the morning of January 1, at the 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the jubilant atmosphere was momentarily clouded by a harrowing near-disaster. A woman in her 20s, in a reckless act of defiance, attempted to ram her car into a barricade at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Chester Avenue, potentially endangering hundreds of parade spectators. The incident occurred around 10 a.m., just a few blocks away from a separate, unrelated protest that had briefly disrupted the parade.

Swift Action Prevents Potential Tragedy

The event, which could have resulted in a horrific tragedy, was averted thanks to the firm, robust barricades that held their ground against the onslaught of the vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle bore the brunt of the collision, suffering significant damage. Beyond the immediate shock and fear, the incident didn’t result in any injuries among the public – a testament to the effective safety measures adopted by the city.

Off-Duty Officers Rise to the Occasion

In a display of commendable law enforcement solidarity, two off-duty police officers from jurisdictions outside Pasadena didn’t hesitate to step in. Despite being in an unfamiliar city and away from their jurisdiction, the officers acted swiftly, assisting in detaining the driver until local Pasadena authorities arrived on the scene. The woman was subsequently arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

New Year’s Celebrations Remain Largely Peaceful

Despite this unsettling incident, the remainder of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Pasadena were relatively peaceful. Local authorities reported no arrests overnight, with only 10 calls made for medical aid. Some of these were associated with a 5K run taking place in the city, while others were attributed to intoxicated individuals waiting for the parade. The unrelated protest, which had momentarily interrupted the parade earlier in the day, also concluded without any major incidents.

Accidents Security United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

