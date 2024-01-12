en English
Accidents

Dancer Injured in Stage Accident during Sinulog Festival Rehearsal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Dancer Injured in Stage Accident during Sinulog Festival Rehearsal

An unforeseen stage mishap at the Cebu City Sports Center during a rehearsal for the Sinulog Festival, specifically the pre-event Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan, has resulted in an injury to a student propman from the contingent Tribu Baniladnon. The incident occurred as a result of an LED wall collapse, which was captured on video by a local netizen, Lalangbasak.

Accident Amidst Rehearsal

The LED wall, intended as a backdrop for the upcoming events, gave way due to strong winds, leading to the unfortunate incident. The injured dancer sustained head wounds and was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment. Thankfully, the dancer is now out of danger and reported to be in a stable condition.

Event Organizers Yet to Comment

Despite the severity of the incident, the Sinulog Foundation and other event organizers have remained silent. There has been no official statement regarding the accident or any measures to prevent such mishaps in the future. Vice Mayor Alvin Raymond Garcia, however, assured that steps would be taken to avoid similar accidents from occurring at future events.

Looking Ahead to the Sinulog Festival

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan is a preliminary activity leading up to the main Sinulog festival, scheduled for January 21. This event features a competition amongst different barangays in Cebu City. Despite the incident, the festival is expected to proceed as planned, with hopes of a safer and more secure environment for all participants.

Accidents Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

