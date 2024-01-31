Dalton Fire Department Leverages Donated Houses for Live Burn Training

It was a typical Tuesday in the city of Dalton, Georgia, but for the members of the Dalton Fire Department, it was a day of intense practical training. The firefighters engaged in a live burn training exercise using a house donated by the Christian Heritage School. This training was not a first, but a continuation of a year-long series of drills intended to enhance the department's readiness in combating house fires.

Unconventional Training Grounds: Donated Houses

The Christian Heritage School, in an unconventional yet beneficial partnership, had donated not one, but two houses to the fire department back in 2023. These properties, located on the school's campus, were slated for demolition. Recognizing an opportunity to serve the community beyond education, the school offered these structures to the fire department. Over the past year, these buildings have transformed from mere residential spaces into practical training grounds for various firefighting drills.

Acquired Structure Burns: A Realistic Firefighting Experience

Keith Dempsey, the training coordinator for the Dalton Fire Department, spoke highly of the value of such exercises. In his words, acquired structure burns provide a unique and invaluable opportunity for firefighters. Both rookie and veteran firefighters get to experience and manage realistic fire situations in a controlled environment. This experience allows them to practice their skills, learn from each scenario, and ultimately, improve their efficiency and safety during actual fire incidents.

The Dalton Fire Department: Commitment to Excellence

The live burn training exercise on Tuesday was conducted at one of the houses located on 129 Keith Street. It followed a similar drill conducted in November at the other donated house. These exercises reaffirm the Dalton Fire Department's commitment to continuous learning and readiness. By leveraging community resources and partnerships, the department not only enhances its firefighting capabilities but also strengthens its ties with the community it serves.