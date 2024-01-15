en English
Accidents

Cyclist Suffers Severe Injuries in Traffic Accident on Qormi Road, Luqa

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Cyclist Suffers Severe Injuries in Traffic Accident on Qormi Road, Luqa

A grave incident unfolded on Qormi Road in Luqa, Malta, when a cyclist collided with a Chevrolet Spark on Sunday morning, approximately at 7:30 am. The cyclist, identified as a 54-year-old Mtarfa resident, suffered severe injuries in the mishap, necessitating immediate medical intervention.

Emergency Response

Post collision, an ambulance crew swiftly arrived at the scene to administer aid. After their preliminary treatment, the cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. The severity of the injuries sustained by the cyclist has been categorized as ‘grievous’ by medical professionals.

Driver Details

The Chevrolet Spark involved in the accident was driven by a 38-year-old Indian man who resides in Luqa. He remained at the scene following the accident. The details pertaining to his involvement in the accident, and if any charges are to be laid against him, have yet to be clarified.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the accident, police have launched an exhaustive investigation to ascertain the specifics of the event. A meticulous probe is being carried out to establish the contributing factors that led to the accident. The probe aims to elucidate whether the accident was caused due to human error, a mechanical fault, or other factors. As of now, the investigation is in its infancy, and the authorities are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

