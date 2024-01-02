Cyclist Seriously Injured in Traffic Incident on Lord Street, Southport

On Tuesday, January 2nd, a serious traffic incident unfolded on Lord Street in Southport at approximately 6:14 pm. A man on a bike met with a collision involving a Volkswagen Beetle. The aftermath saw Merseyside Police swiftly responding to the crash report and setting up a cordon outside The Prince of Wales Hotel as emergency services attended to the scene.

Immediate Response and Aftermath

The injured cyclist was promptly transported to the hospital. Although his injuries were serious, they were deemed non-life-threatening. The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene, extending full cooperation with the police inquiries. As of this moment, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Road Closure and Public Transport Diversions

The accident caused a temporary closure of Lord Street, disrupting the regular flow of traffic. The road was later reopened around 8:20 pm. Arriva North West, the local bus service provider, was forced to divert their services that typically stop on Lord Street due to the road traffic collision (RTC).

Investigation Continues

The incident is under active investigation by the Merseyside Police. The public, especially those who may have witnessed the accident or possess potential dashcam footage, has been urged to contact the Roads Policing Team to assist with the investigation.