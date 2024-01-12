Cyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car on A82 near Balloch

A horrific road accident involving a 65-year-old male cyclist and a black Mitsubishi Outlander car occurred on the A82 near Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, resulting in the cyclist sustaining serious injuries. The collision happened approximately 1.6 miles south of the Stoneymollan roundabout on the Renton bypass. The cyclist was promptly taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, while the 75-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi managed to escape unharmed.

Investigation and Public Appeal

Police Scotland’s road policing unit, under the leadership of Sgt Archie McGuire, has taken charge of the investigation. In an effort to piece together the circumstances leading up to the accident, the police have made a public appeal for witnesses, particularly those who might have been in the vicinity of the Stoneymollan and Lomondgate roundabouts at the time of the accident and may have captured dashcam footage of the incident.

Impact on Traffic

The severity of the accident led to a temporary closure of the southbound carriageway of the road for a thorough investigation. The closure lasted for over six hours, causing significant disruption to the regular traffic flow. However, the road was reopened on Thursday evening, restoring normalcy.

