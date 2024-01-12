en English
Accidents

Cyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car on A82 near Balloch

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Cyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car on A82 near Balloch

A horrific road accident involving a 65-year-old male cyclist and a black Mitsubishi Outlander car occurred on the A82 near Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, resulting in the cyclist sustaining serious injuries. The collision happened approximately 1.6 miles south of the Stoneymollan roundabout on the Renton bypass. The cyclist was promptly taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, while the 75-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi managed to escape unharmed.

Investigation and Public Appeal

Police Scotland’s road policing unit, under the leadership of Sgt Archie McGuire, has taken charge of the investigation. In an effort to piece together the circumstances leading up to the accident, the police have made a public appeal for witnesses, particularly those who might have been in the vicinity of the Stoneymollan and Lomondgate roundabouts at the time of the accident and may have captured dashcam footage of the incident.

Impact on Traffic

The severity of the accident led to a temporary closure of the southbound carriageway of the road for a thorough investigation. The closure lasted for over six hours, causing significant disruption to the regular traffic flow. However, the road was reopened on Thursday evening, restoring normalcy.

Unrelated Conviction Mentioned

In a tangential note, the report briefly mentioned the conviction of three individuals in connection with the murder of schoolgirl Caroline Glachan in 1996. This incident, while unrelated to the current accident, is a stark reminder of the importance of public vigilance and witness testimony in solving criminal cases.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

