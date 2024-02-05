Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident on Havre de Grace Bridge

On a typical Sunday evening, the Havre de Grace bridge in Maryland was the scene of a hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are actively investigating the event that happened on February 4, just before 6 p.m. The cyclist, whose identity remains undisclosed due to ongoing investigations, was found injured on the roadway. Swift response ensured the victim was transported to a hospital, with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Searching for the Culprit

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident is believed to be an older model, dark-colored Ford pickup truck. Investigators suggest that the collision may have resulted in the vehicle losing its passenger-side rearview mirror. Despite the damage, the driver did not remain at the scene, triggering an intensive search by the MDTA Police.

A Call for Witnesses

The MDTA Police have appealed to the public for assistance in their quest for justice. Anyone who might have information about the crash is urged to come forward and contact the MDTA Police. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on the road, especially for vulnerable road users like cyclists.

A Reminder of Safety Precautions

In the wake of this incident, the MDTA Police have issued a reminder for cyclists to read safety information before crossing the Hatem Bridge. They also emphasized the need for drivers to be aware and considerate of sharing the bridge with bicyclists, underscoring the shared responsibility everyone has towards ensuring road safety.