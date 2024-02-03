Curious Cat Domino Miraculously Survives Swallowing Needle

In a miraculous turn of events, Domino, a four-year-old feline, survived a perilous encounter with a two-inch needle and thread. The curious and somewhat greedy cat had managed to pry the needle from a cotton reel, subsequently swallowing it. His owner, Rochford-based magician Oliver Tabor, discovered the dangerous ingestion when he noticed Domino retching, a thread tail ominously protruding from the cat's mouth.

Emergency Procedure at Southfields Veterinary Specialists

Immediately recognizing the gravity of the situation, Tabor rushed Domino to the Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon. An emergency procedure was promptly initiated. An X-ray revealed the needle lodged in the back of Domino's mouth - a precarious position yet fortuitously, without any internal damage. Leading the operation, Head of Soft Tissue Surgery, Esteban Gonzalez Gasch, and his team faced the delicate task of needle extraction.

A Successful Removal, No Stitches Required

Using miniature forceps, the team of vets meticulously extracted the needle without causing further harm. Remarkably, the precision of the procedure negated the need for any stitches, sparing Domino additional discomfort. The successful removal was a testament to the team's expert skills and the advanced veterinary technology they employed.

Domino's Quick Recovery and Return To Normal Life

With the needle removed, Domino was closely monitored overnight. His health stable and showing signs of his usual vibrancy, the cat was allowed to return home the following day. Tabor reported that Domino's quality of life hadn't diminished following the incident; instead, the cat seemed even more lively, demanding more attention than ever before. The curious cat's brush with danger ended with him unscathed and even more doted upon by his relieved owner.