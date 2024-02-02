Culinary Arts Seniors Flourish in SkillsUSA, Set Sights on Future Education

In an inspiring display of youth prowess and commitment, two culinary arts seniors from the WSWHE BOCES program stand out for their achievements in SkillsUSA, an organization representing nearly 400,000 career and technical education (CTE) students and teachers. Zach Kramer from North Warren and Mikayla Linehan from Queensbury have successfully leveraged their involvement in SkillsUSA to hone their skills, gain leadership experience, and pave their paths for future culinary education.

Students Ascending the Ranks of SkillsUSA

Zach Kramer, hailing from the small town of North Warren, holds the distinguished position of President for Area 3 within SkillsUSA. A notable achievement in itself, Kramer's leadership role is testament to his dedication and the significant strides he has made within the organization. Equally commendable is Mikayla Linehan's position as Vice President for the same area. Linehan attributes her enhanced teamwork and public speaking skills to her active involvement in SkillsUSA.

Experiences Beyond the Classroom

Their journey with SkillsUSA has taken Kramer and Linehan far beyond the confines of their classroom. Both students experienced flying for the first time when they had the opportunity to attend the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Further, they have advocated for CTE and Perkins funding in Washington D.C., pushing for support for programs like theirs.

Looking Ahead: Local Competition and Future Education

With the local SkillsUSA competition on the horizon, top finishers have the chance to progress through regional and state levels to the national competition. This stage is symbolized by a hard hat representing New York, an emblem of the grit, determination, and skill required to excel. Inspired by their experiences with SkillsUSA, both Kramer and Linehan are set to pursue further culinary education. Kramer has been accepted to multiple colleges, while Linehan is slated to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Poughkeepsie.

In a related success story, Anahi Rios, a Foothills Middle School student, won first place in the SkillsUSA middle school job skills demonstration for Art. Her impressive shading skills have earned her a spot at the Washington State Championships for SkillsUSA in March. This achievement speaks volumes about the talent, dedication, and hard work of students involved in SkillsUSA competitions, and the valuable platform these contests provide for showcasing hands-on skills and developing career-readiness aptitudes.