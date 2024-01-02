en English
Accidents

CRPF Jawan Drowns in Tragic New Year’s Day Accident

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
CRPF Jawan Drowns in Tragic New Year’s Day Accident

The dawn of the New Year was clouded in tragedy for the family of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan, Seemanta Saikia, who perished in an unfortunate accident on January 1, 2024. The incident took place in the North Lakhimpur district, where Saikia was enjoying a leave from his professional duties in Delhi.

Unforeseen Tragedy by the Subansiri River

Seemanta Saikia, in the company of his wife and children, was picnicking by the serene Subansiri river in Bonpuroi, Jamuguri. The day took a tragic turn when Saikia lost control of his car as they were returning from their riverside retreat. The vehicle plunged into the river, turning a family outing into a horrifying ordeal. Despite the immediate efforts of local residents, Saikia was unable to free himself from the vehicle and met a tragic end in the river’s depths.

(Also Read: Tragic Christmas Day Accident on Mactan-Mandaue Bridge Claims One Life and Leaves Another in Critical Condition)

A Narrow Escape for the Family

Saikia’s wife and daughter survived the accident, managing to escape the submerged car by breaking the glass. The incident marked a grim start to the New Year in Saikia’s home district of Lakhimpur, where he hailed from Borigaon, Dhalpur. The incident has left the district in shock, as they mourn the loss of a brave Jawan, who served the nation far from his home.

The Shadows of the Day

Unfortunately, this was not the only tragic incident that colored the first day of the New Year. A 33-year-old man named Bidyut Deka became the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Sipajhar, Darrang district, on National Highway 15. Such incidents highlight the need for increased vigilance and safety on our roads, even as we celebrate the promise of a new beginning.

(Also Read: Johannesburg Metro Police Toughens Road Safety Measures Amid Festive Season)

In conclusion, we remember Seemanta Saikia and Bidyut Deka, whose lives were untimely taken on this New Year’s Day. Their losses serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish our loved ones every moment.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

