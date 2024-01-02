CRPF Jawan Drowns in Tragic New Year’s Day Accident

The dawn of the New Year was clouded in tragedy for the family of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan, Seemanta Saikia, who perished in an unfortunate accident on January 1, 2024. The incident took place in the North Lakhimpur district, where Saikia was enjoying a leave from his professional duties in Delhi.

Unforeseen Tragedy by the Subansiri River

Seemanta Saikia, in the company of his wife and children, was picnicking by the serene Subansiri river in Bonpuroi, Jamuguri. The day took a tragic turn when Saikia lost control of his car as they were returning from their riverside retreat. The vehicle plunged into the river, turning a family outing into a horrifying ordeal. Despite the immediate efforts of local residents, Saikia was unable to free himself from the vehicle and met a tragic end in the river’s depths.

A Narrow Escape for the Family

Saikia’s wife and daughter survived the accident, managing to escape the submerged car by breaking the glass. The incident marked a grim start to the New Year in Saikia’s home district of Lakhimpur, where he hailed from Borigaon, Dhalpur. The incident has left the district in shock, as they mourn the loss of a brave Jawan, who served the nation far from his home.

The Shadows of the Day

Unfortunately, this was not the only tragic incident that colored the first day of the New Year. A 33-year-old man named Bidyut Deka became the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Sipajhar, Darrang district, on National Highway 15. Such incidents highlight the need for increased vigilance and safety on our roads, even as we celebrate the promise of a new beginning.

In conclusion, we remember Seemanta Saikia and Bidyut Deka, whose lives were untimely taken on this New Year’s Day. Their losses serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish our loved ones every moment.

