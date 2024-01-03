Croton-on-Hudson Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Killed, Driver Charged

In the early morning hours of a regular day in Croton-on-Hudson, an unforeseen tragedy unfolded. A pedestrian, found lying on Route 9 at around 2:32 a.m., became the victim of a hit-and-run incident. First responders, with their commitment to duty, hastily attended to the emergency and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Despite their best efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead, leaving behind a trail of questions.

Investigation and Identification

As the sun dawned on the aftermath of the incident, the police took matters into their hands. Through meticulous investigation and scrutiny of the scene, they managed to find pieces of the vehicle involved in the accident. These fragments, silent witnesses to the hit-and-run, led to the identification of Edisson E. Quichimbo-Guayara as the driver. However, in their public release, the police held back from officially naming the driver, a move that has sparked curiosity.

The Charges

Quichimbo-Guayara, the identified driver, now faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. Classified as a class D felony, this charge signifies the gravity of the incident. Yet, the police have remained tight-lipped, providing no comment upon request.

The Victim

While the incident unfolded and the investigation progressed, the identity of the victim remained shrouded in mystery. The available content from News12 and NJ Advance Media provided no additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the accident, leaving the public in suspense. As the story continues to unfold, the world awaits more information about the victim whose life was abruptly ended on that fateful morning.