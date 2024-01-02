en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Crash on Knowsley Expressway Causes Traffic Disruptions and Delays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Crash on Knowsley Expressway Causes Traffic Disruptions and Delays

On a typical Tuesday afternoon, the humdrum of traffic on the Knowsley Expressway was abruptly disrupted. A crash occurred, causing a ripple effect of delays, closures, and frustration. The northbound lane of the Expressway, a stretch extending from Speke Road in Widnes to junction one of the M57 at Tarbock Island, became a site of halted progress and unexpected interruptions.

Partial Closure and Traffic Delays

The incident led to the partial closure of the bustling Expressway. As a result, motorists experienced slow-moving traffic, a situation that spelled inconvenience for those caught up in it. This event, nearly paralyzing in its effect, caused general travel disruptions in the area, highlighting the fragility of our daily routines when faced with unforeseen occurrences.

The Live Traffic Tracker Report

According to the live traffic tracker INRIX, as of 3pm on that fateful day, the A5300 Knowsley Expressway Northbound was partially blocked. This report served as a grim reminder for drivers about the potential for slow-moving traffic and general travel disruptions. Amidst the usual drone of engines and the rhythm of tires on asphalt, the unexpected had made its entrance, shifting gears from the mundane to the extraordinary.

The Warning to Motorists

Following the incident, motorists were promptly warned of the disruption in the area. A crash, a common enough occurrence on the roads, had quickly escalated into a significant event, affecting the day-to-day life of countless commuters. The warning served as a reminder of the unpredictability of life – of how a single incident can transform the ordinary into a challenging ordeal.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Pontiac Man Killed on New Year's Day

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Incident in East Hull: Two Hospitalised, Suspect Arrested

By Quadri Adejumo

Teen Victim Identified in Fatal Car Crash being Investigated as Act of Terrorism

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Delta Air Lines Weathers Disruptions Following Haneda Airport's Temporary Closure

By BNN Correspondents

Delhi's Trial by Fire: DFS Data Reflects on a Year of Challenges ...
@Accidents · 42 seconds
Delhi's Trial by Fire: DFS Data Reflects on a Year of Challenges ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Double Tragedy: Son Suspected of Mother’s Murder Found Dead

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Double Tragedy: Son Suspected of Mother's Murder Found Dead
Hit-and-Run in Cincinnati: A Call for Greater Vigilance and Driver Responsibility

By Safak Costu

Hit-and-Run in Cincinnati: A Call for Greater Vigilance and Driver Responsibility
Rare Dual Engine Failure Forces Emergency Landing in Kansas

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Rare Dual Engine Failure Forces Emergency Landing in Kansas
Highway 11 North Incident: Minor Injuries Reported in Commercial Vehicle Accident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Highway 11 North Incident: Minor Injuries Reported in Commercial Vehicle Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
23 seconds
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
24 seconds
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
27 seconds
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
36 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
59 seconds
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
1 min
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
1 min
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app