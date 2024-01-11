Courage Under Fire: Deputies Rescue Elderly Man from House Blaze

In the pitch-black pre-dawn hours of January 10, 2024, an urgent distress call echoed through the Macomb County Sheriff's office in Michigan. A house was ablaze in Macomb Township, with lives hanging in the balance. As the clock struck 1:24 a.m., the first deputy to answer the call, Zachary Deng, sped towards the inferno, his heart pounding in sync with the racing seconds.

Bravery Amidst Flames

Deputy Deng arrived at the scene to witness a harrowing sight - a house swallowed by voracious flames. Without a moment's hesitation, he broke through the front door, only to be met with an even more horrifying spectacle - a 74-year-old man, his body aflame, slumped in a chair. Despite the heat searing his skin and the smoke clouding his vision, Deng made a valiant attempt to smother the flames with a blanket.

Team Effort Prevails

But the fire was relentless, and Deng soon realized he needed help. Just as his strength was waning, deputies Jonathon Korte and Thomas Bartoli stormed in. Together, they battled the roaring flames and the choking smoke, dousing the fire with extinguishers. Their quick and selfless actions not only saved the elderly man's life but also rescued the family dog, Keeva, from the impending doom.

Avoidable Tragedy

The fire reportedly sparked when the elderly man fell asleep while smoking, setting his blanket alight. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is now stable. A woman in the house was also hospitalized but has since been released. This incident underscores the U.S. Fire Administration's call for critical safety measures for smokers - such as smoking outside and ensuring cigarettes are fully extinguished - to prevent such disasters. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham lauded the deputies for their courage and swift action, which undoubtedly prevented a larger catastrophe.