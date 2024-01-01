en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka’s Pothole Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka’s Pothole Crisis

In a decisive move to address the worsening condition of the Kamwala prison to Kafue trade and bus route in Lusaka, Kamwala Ward Councillor, Mainda Simataa, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the city’s Engineering department. The road, riddled with deep potholes, has become a significant obstacle for the local community, causing consternation among business owners and regular road users.

Persistent Complaints Prompt Action

Users of the severely deteriorated road have lodged numerous complaints, prompting Councillor Simataa to undertake a spot-check inspection. The inspection revealed the extent of the problem, with the road’s condition making it nearly impassable. This situation has led to an outcry from the Kamwala business community and other public and private road users, who are bearing the brunt of the traffic disruptions and potential vehicle damage caused by the road’s poor state.

Long-Term Solutions Envisioned

In response to the findings of the inspection, Councillor Simataa has identified a complete overhaul of the road as the only feasible long-term solution. He has assured stakeholders that materials for the necessary repairs have been ordered and that the work is being treated as a top priority for 2024. This proactive approach aims to provide a sustainable solution to the road’s deterioration and avert further disruption to traffic and local businesses.

Advisory for Motorists

While the long-term plans are put into motion, Councillor Simataa is urging all motorists to navigate the affected road with extreme caution. The potentially dangerous road conditions necessitate this advisory to prevent accidents and minimize vehicle damage. As Lusaka prepares for the road overhaul, motorists are reminded to remain vigilant, prioritizing safety as they traverse the challenging stretch of road.

0
Accidents Africa Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal House Fire in South Surrey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

52-year-old Woman Grievously Injured in Car Accident in Luqa

By Nimrah Khatoon

Early Morning Two-Car Accident in Barbados Prompts Investigation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia C ...
@Accidents · 35 mins
New Year's Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia C ...
heart comment 0
Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks

By Geeta Pillai

Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks
Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run
BART Train Derailment Sparks Fire and Disruption in San Francisco

By Rizwan Shah

BART Train Derailment Sparks Fire and Disruption in San Francisco
New Year’s Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries

By Safak Costu

New Year's Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
5 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
5 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
10 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
11 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
15 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
15 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
16 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
18 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
18 mins
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
58 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
59 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app