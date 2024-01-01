Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka’s Pothole Crisis

In a decisive move to address the worsening condition of the Kamwala prison to Kafue trade and bus route in Lusaka, Kamwala Ward Councillor, Mainda Simataa, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the city’s Engineering department. The road, riddled with deep potholes, has become a significant obstacle for the local community, causing consternation among business owners and regular road users.

Persistent Complaints Prompt Action

Users of the severely deteriorated road have lodged numerous complaints, prompting Councillor Simataa to undertake a spot-check inspection. The inspection revealed the extent of the problem, with the road’s condition making it nearly impassable. This situation has led to an outcry from the Kamwala business community and other public and private road users, who are bearing the brunt of the traffic disruptions and potential vehicle damage caused by the road’s poor state.

Long-Term Solutions Envisioned

In response to the findings of the inspection, Councillor Simataa has identified a complete overhaul of the road as the only feasible long-term solution. He has assured stakeholders that materials for the necessary repairs have been ordered and that the work is being treated as a top priority for 2024. This proactive approach aims to provide a sustainable solution to the road’s deterioration and avert further disruption to traffic and local businesses.

Advisory for Motorists

While the long-term plans are put into motion, Councillor Simataa is urging all motorists to navigate the affected road with extreme caution. The potentially dangerous road conditions necessitate this advisory to prevent accidents and minimize vehicle damage. As Lusaka prepares for the road overhaul, motorists are reminded to remain vigilant, prioritizing safety as they traverse the challenging stretch of road.