Cornwall Cul-de-Sac in Disarray as Safety Fence Causes Concern

In the serene neighborhood of White House Close, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, tranquility has been replaced with turmoil following the unexpected opening of a mineshaft in November. The Cornwall Council's highways department, Cormac, swiftly responded by erecting a substantial emergency safety fence on December 1st to secure the area. However, this precautionary measure has become a source of distress for the residents, particularly affecting the elderly and vulnerable.

The Fence: A Necessary Evil?

While the council underscores safety as a paramount concern, the fence has disrupted the daily routines of the residents. Its placement blocks the road, compelling inhabitants to park their vehicles at a distance from their homes. The real challenge surfaces when residents are obligated to reverse down the cul-de-sac to exit, a situation fraught with potential mishaps.

Voices of Concern

Resident Mark Richards has emerged as a vocal critic of the fence's impact on the community's wellbeing. He has highlighted instances where the fence has drastically curtailed mobility and impeded access to essential help. Despite articulating these concerns to council members, including Cornwall Council leader Linda Taylor and town councillors Paul Viney and Luke Rogers, no action has been taken to alleviate the predicament. The fence, it seems, is here to stay, at least until March 1st.

What Lies Ahead

The decision to retain the fence hinges on the results of a geotechnical engineering test. This examination, scheduled for the near future, aims to assess the stability of the mine workings in the area. The council acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the fence, but awaits the outcome of the property owner's insurance company's intrusive investigation later in the month before reevaluating the current measures. The residents of White House Close must, for now, adapt to their disrupted daily lives while hoping for a swift resolution.