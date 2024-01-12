en English
Accidents

Cornish Fishing Vessel Discovers WWII Mine: A Tale of History and Heroism

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Cornish Fishing Vessel Discovers WWII Mine: A Tale of History and Heroism

With the echoes of a tumultuous past reverberating off the tranquil Cornish coastline, a local fishing vessel in Looe, Cornwall, stumbled upon a blast from the past. On Thursday, February 11, the vessel’s nets ensnared what appeared to be a Second World War mine, suspected of containing between 500 and 1000kg of high explosive.

Community Response and Official Intervention

The discovery of the potentially lethal relic amplified the otherwise regular humdrum of the quaint town, stirring considerable attention among the local community. The vessel was moored at the quay in East Looe when the discovery was made. Acting swiftly, authorities, including the Coastguard, Looe Harbour Commissioners Office, and local businesses, unified their efforts to establish safety cordons.

Identification and Disposal of the Mine

The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called to the scene. After careful analysis, they identified the device as a potential underwater mine from the bygone World War II era. To ensure public safety, a decision was made to detonate the mine in an exclusion zone off the coast of Plymouth.

The Unraveling Mystery of the Mine

The operation was executed on Friday, with the vessel sailing out to the designated area for a meticulously planned underwater detonation. The Royal Navy Divers from HMNB Devonport, upon closer inspection, made a shocking revelation. The suspected live mine was, in fact, an inert Drill Mine. It bore an uncanny resemblance to live mines, but its deteriorated state had masked its true identity.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Royal Navy extended their gratitude to the vessel’s master, the police, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency for their unwavering cooperation. The event served as a stark reminder of the shadows of war that linger beneath the surface, waiting to be unearthed by the tides of time.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

