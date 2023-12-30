en English
Accidents

Cork City Awakens to Second Fire in 24 Hours: Three Hospitalized

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:47 pm EST
Cork City Awakens to Second Fire in 24 Hours: Three Hospitalized

Emerging from the tranquillity of Cork city’s dawn, a fire erupted, sending waves of alarm through the Hollyhill Heights community at around 10 am. The Cork City Fire Brigade and the local Garda swiftly responded, focusing their efforts on a residential property swallowed by smoke and flames. As the embers subsided, three individuals were rescued and taken to the hospital, their lungs filled not with burns, but with the choking remnants of the smoke.

Cork City Engulfed in Smoke

The fire, originating from a bedroom in the Hollyhill Heights home, necessitated an urgent response from the local emergency services. Two units from Ballyvolane Fire Station were deployed to the scene, their lights piercing the morning fog. Amid the chaos, three people were saved from the inferno, one of whom was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital to treat smoke inhalation. The other two received on-site medical attention, their coughs echoing the relief of a narrow escape.

Fire Brigade’s Swift Response

With the efficient efforts of the fire brigade, the fire was quickly subdued and extinguished. The Cork City Fire Brigade confirmed their successful containment of the blaze, a testament to their relentless training and unyielding dedication. However, the tranquillity of the morning had been disrupted, replaced with the charred remnants of a home and the lingering scent of smoke.

Ongoing Investigation into the Cause

As the smoke cleared, the Garda, Ireland’s police force, began their investigation into the cause of the fire. Preliminary insights suggest a possible electrical fault, but a definitive conclusion is yet to be reached. This incident marks the second fire in Cork within a 24-hour period, keeping the local emergency services on their toes and igniting concerns amongst the residents of Cork city.

Accidents Fire Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

