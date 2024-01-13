Construction Worker Killed, Two Injured in Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna

On January 12, 2024, a quiet construction site in Liliw, Laguna, suddenly became a scene of chaos and panic as a riprap, a significant structural project intended to prevent erosion, collapsed. The catastrophic event resulted in the tragic death of a construction worker and left two others in a critical condition. The news, reported by Job Manahan on TV Patrol, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Unfortunate Loss and Injured Lives

The collapse claimed the life of 36-year-old Vijay Estanda Salisod, leaving his colleagues and family grappling with the sudden loss. The incident also caused severe injuries to two other workers who were part of the same team, working on the riprap—a form of retaining wall—at a dam site along a river in Barangay Calumpang.

The Hazards of Construction Work

The disaster underscores the potential dangers faced by construction workers, particularly those involved in major structural work projects involving soil and rocks. As investigations into the cause of the collapse continue, it brings into focus the importance of safety measures and risk assessment in the field of construction.

Community Response and Support

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the community has rallied in support of the injured workers, offering aid and solidarity in their time of distress. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in occupations such as construction work, and underscores the need for robust safety protocols and regular risk assessments to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.