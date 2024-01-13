en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Construction Worker Killed, Two Injured in Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Construction Worker Killed, Two Injured in Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna

On January 12, 2024, a quiet construction site in Liliw, Laguna, suddenly became a scene of chaos and panic as a riprap, a significant structural project intended to prevent erosion, collapsed. The catastrophic event resulted in the tragic death of a construction worker and left two others in a critical condition. The news, reported by Job Manahan on TV Patrol, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Unfortunate Loss and Injured Lives

The collapse claimed the life of 36-year-old Vijay Estanda Salisod, leaving his colleagues and family grappling with the sudden loss. The incident also caused severe injuries to two other workers who were part of the same team, working on the riprap—a form of retaining wall—at a dam site along a river in Barangay Calumpang.

The Hazards of Construction Work

The disaster underscores the potential dangers faced by construction workers, particularly those involved in major structural work projects involving soil and rocks. As investigations into the cause of the collapse continue, it brings into focus the importance of safety measures and risk assessment in the field of construction.

Community Response and Support

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the community has rallied in support of the injured workers, offering aid and solidarity in their time of distress. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in occupations such as construction work, and underscores the need for robust safety protocols and regular risk assessments to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Six ANC Supporters En Route to Anniversary Celebrations
In a moment marked by tragedy, a bus filled with African National Congress (ANC) supporters met with a devastating accident near Tzaneen, on the R71 Magoebaskloof, a chilling event that claimed the lives of six individuals. The supporters were journeying towards Mbombela to partake in the ANC’s 112th-anniversary celebrations when their journey turned fatal. The
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Six ANC Supporters En Route to Anniversary Celebrations
A Mother's Heartbreak: Christine Dawood on Losing Family in Titanic Expedition
19 mins ago
A Mother's Heartbreak: Christine Dawood on Losing Family in Titanic Expedition
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Tragic Tale of Natural Disaster
27 mins ago
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Tragic Tale of Natural Disaster
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of Egyptian Expatriate at Wafra Farms
15 mins ago
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of Egyptian Expatriate at Wafra Farms
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
17 mins ago
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
Coal Mine Accident in China: 10 Dead, Six Missing
17 mins ago
Coal Mine Accident in China: 10 Dead, Six Missing
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Linked to Stock Theft Scandal: Another Blow for Reformist Front Party Ahead of 2024 Elections
32 seconds
MP Linked to Stock Theft Scandal: Another Blow for Reformist Front Party Ahead of 2024 Elections
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
2 mins
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
2 mins
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
3 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
5 mins
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
6 mins
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
9 mins
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
11 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
11 mins
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
54 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings
10 hours
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app