Construction Worker Killed, Two Injured in Liliw, Laguna Riprap Collapse

Fatal Collapse: A Dire Reminder of Construction Risks

In a tragic turn of events, one construction worker was killed and two others injured following the collapse of a riprap in Liliw, Laguna, on January 12, 2024. The incident unfolded at a river dam construction project in Barangay Calumpang, casting a somber shadow over the town and underscoring the inherent risks associated with construction work.

The Incident and Its Implications

The deceased worker, 36-year-old Vijay Estanda Salisod, was buried underneath dislodged soil and rocks during the construction of structural supports known as ripraps — often employed to prevent soil erosion. His co-workers, Joel Basco, 41, and Eduardo de la Cueva, 59, were seriously injured in the collapse and were subsequently rushed to Nagcarlan District Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., transforming a regular workday into a scene of chaos and distress.

A Call for Safety Measures

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that construction workers face daily. It highlights the importance of strict adherence to safety regulations and proper oversight on construction sites to prevent such accidents. The community mourns the loss of Salisod and stands in solidarity with the injured workers as they embark on the road to recovery. As investigations continue, the cause of the collapse remains undisclosed, further emphasizing the need for comprehensive safety measures in the construction sector.