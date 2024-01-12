en English
Accidents

Construction Worker Killed in Riprap Collapse: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Construction Worker Killed in Riprap Collapse: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures

In a harrowing incident in Liliw, Laguna, a construction worker, Vijay Salisod, lost his life, and two others, Joel Basco and Eduardo de la Cueva, suffered severe injuries when the riprap they were constructing gave way, entombing them in a landslide of dislodged soil and stones. The tragic event unfolded during a river dam construction project, shedding light on the perilous conditions often faced by on-site workers in such operations.

A Race Against Time

Following the catastrophic collapse, rescue efforts were initiated. Unfortunately, for 36-year-old Salisod, these efforts came too late. He was declared dead on the scene, while Basco, 41, and De la Cueva, 39, were rushed to the Nagcarlan District Hospital for immediate treatment.

Investigating the Cause

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The primary focus of the investigation is likely to ascertain the cause of the riprap’s collapse, which was under construction to prevent erosion. The findings will play a critical role in preventing such devastating incidents from recurring in the future.

Highlighting the Need for Safety

This incident underscores the importance of stringent safety measures in construction operations. It illustrates the risk that construction workers face daily on-site, serving as a stark reminder of the need for constant vigilance and rigorous safety protocols. Following the accident, police have been assigned to ensure the safety of the area and coordinate with the municipal government to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

