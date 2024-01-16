Connecticut Student Pilot Among Three Killed in Massachusetts Plane Crash

On January 14, a small Baron Twin-Piston aircraft crashed in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area in northern Massachusetts, claiming three lives. Among those killed was Chad Davidson, a 29-year-old student pilot from Woodstock, Connecticut, known to his colleagues and friends as 'Super Chad' for his dedication and vibrant personality.

A Bright Light Extinguished

Davidson was more than a pilot; he was a beacon of positivity in the aviation industry. A dedicated employee of Solairus, a private jet charter company, for a decade, his colleagues celebrated him in a touching Facebook tribute. Charlotte Holden, a friend and colleague, spoke of his influence in the industry and his passion for pilot safety.

Davidson was also a humanitarian, actively involved in PALS Airlift Services. He would often be found at the helm of free medical flights, providing critical transportation for those in need. His impact extended beyond his professional life; he was a mentor, a volunteer, and an active member of his church community.

Lost in Tragedy

Davidson leaves behind his husband, Eric, with whom he had recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and their cherished dogs. The news of his untimely demise has left the aviation community in a state of shock and grief.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55, was owned by Fly Lugu Flight School. The tragic incident occurred while the plane was in flight, crashing in a wooded area, leaving no survivors. The Massachusetts State Police confirmed the victims' identities and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Awaiting Answers

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the local police are conducting an extensive investigation into the cause of the crash. As the aviation community mourns the loss of 'Super Chad,' they await answers, hoping to make sense of this tragedy.