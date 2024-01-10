en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Connecticut Communities Breathe Easy as Evacuation Orders Lifted Post Dam Leak

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Connecticut Communities Breathe Easy as Evacuation Orders Lifted Post Dam Leak

A sigh of relief resonated through the communities of Norwich and Bozrah in Connecticut, as residents were allowed to return to their homes. The lifting of the evacuation orders followed an incident involving a dam leak which had sparked immediate precautionary measures by local officials. The attempt was to ensure public safety in the face of potential disaster.

The situation was meticulously monitored by emergency services and engineers. After rigorous assessments, they concluded that the condition of the dam had stabilized enough to allow residents to return. The dam in question, Fitchville Pond Dam, located in Bozrah, was discovered to have a leak. This discovery led to the evacuation of areas along the Yantic River. The dam, privately owned, dates back to the 1840s and underwent rebuilding in the 1980s. The alarm was raised after heavy rains and snowmelt resulted in a partial dam break. The Yantic River was measured at about 14 feet, the highest level since the 1930s, triggering concerns for further evacuations.

Residual Issues and Future Precautions

Despite the lifting of the evacuation orders, the incident left behind a slew of problems. Around 5,000 power outages occurred due to the threat, and residents reported this as the worst flooding seen in over three decades. To address these residual issues, ongoing efforts are in place. However, the incident served as a stark reminder of the importance of infrastructure maintenance and emergency preparedness. As such, officials have stressed that they will maintain a vigilant eye on the dam to avert any future risks, especially in the light of additional rain expected to hit the area later in the week.

The incident and subsequent evacuation affected roughly 500 people in Norwich and Bozrah. The swift response from authorities and the community’s resilience in the face of such a crisis emphasized the significance of collective action and preparedness. While the lifting of evacuation orders has been a relief for the affected communities, the experience underscores the necessity for constant vigilance and readiness to mitigate potential disasters.

0
Accidents United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
11 mins ago
Unanswered Questions Surround the Sudden Death of Anva Roberts in Bimini
The tranquil island of Bimini, renowned for its serene beaches and vibrant community, woke to a disheartening reality on an otherwise ordinary morning. Anva Roberts, a beloved member of the community and a health enthusiast, was found lifeless in her home following her customary morning run. The unexpected demise of this young woman has left
Unanswered Questions Surround the Sudden Death of Anva Roberts in Bimini
Unexpected Turn: Dumpster Resident Accidentally Thrown into Waste Management Truck
50 mins ago
Unexpected Turn: Dumpster Resident Accidentally Thrown into Waste Management Truck
Jeremy Renner Triumphs, Returns to 'Mayor of Kingstown' after Near-Death Ordeal
58 mins ago
Jeremy Renner Triumphs, Returns to 'Mayor of Kingstown' after Near-Death Ordeal
Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services
12 mins ago
Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
25 mins ago
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
50 mins ago
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
2 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
6 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
7 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
13 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
15 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
16 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
17 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
17 mins
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app