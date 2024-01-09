Conflicting Reports Leave M5 Motorway Users in a Quandary

On Tuesday, 9th of January, an incident on the M5 motorway near the Almondsbury Interchange caused notable congestion, leading to significant delays for drivers on the southbound carriageway. Motorists described a scene of complete standstill, their attention drawn by police vehicles rushing past on the hard shoulder. While traffic has since resumed, albeit slowly, the exact cause of the delay remains a subject of varying reports.

Conflicting Reports About the Incident

Navigation services, Google Maps and Waze, pointed towards a collision as the source of the disruption. Waze included an additional note about a hazard on the road. However, the traffic monitoring service, Inrix, offered a contrasting account. According to Inrix, the congestion was a fallout of an earlier incident involving a broken-down vehicle between J14 B4509 (Thornbury / Falfield) and J15 M4 J20 (Almondsbury Interchange) — an area already burdened with roadworks.

Impact on Commuters

Despite the lanes being reopened, the incident had a lingering effect on travel times. Commuters found themselves stuck in traffic for approximately 15 minutes longer than usual. The incident did not just disrupt the immediate travel plans of drivers, but also had a knock-on effect on the surrounding routes as drivers sought alternative ways to reach their destinations.

Active Disruption and No Delay?

Interestingly, live travel updates and congestion reports for the M5 motorway mentioned the incident between junctions J17 and J16, reporting the delay length as ‘No Delay’. The contradiction in reports raises questions about the accuracy of real-time traffic updates and the mechanisms in place to assess traffic situations. As of now, the disruption is expected to last until 06:00 on 31 January 2024.