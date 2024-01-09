Community Unites to Support Newport News Family After Devastating House Fire

In a tragic incident, a fire, unintentionally ignited by a faulty laptop charging cable and battery, razed the home of Shaniqua Hairston and her family in Newport News, Virginia. The calamitous event occurred on the 9th of December, resulting in a prompt response from the Newport News Fire Department, who arrived on scene at the 700 block of 21st Street.

Where it all began

The fire’s origin traces back to the bedroom of Hairston’s 13-year-old son, who, along with the rest of the family, had fortunately vacated the premises before the house was engulfed. The disaster not only rendered Hairston’s dwelling uninhabitable but also spread to the adjacent house, causing collateral damage.

A home of memories

Hairston’s home was more than just a structure of bricks and mortar. It was a symbol of triumph over adversity for the family, who had resided there for seven years. This house marked their journey from homelessness to stability, making the loss even more poignant. The incident, which wiped out all of their possessions, came as a cruel blow just before the holiday season.

Community to the rescue

However, in the face of adversity, the community of Newport News rallied in support of Hairston and her family. Among the many who stepped up, Quette Brown-Fletcher, the fitness coach of Hairston’s mother, took a prominent role in mobilizing help. Brown-Fletcher, also the founder of the BreatheEZ foundation, generously donated $1,500 and set a fundraising goal of $5,000 for the distressed family.

In just over four days, Brown-Fletcher managed to raise $4,000, demonstrating the power of unity and empathy. These funds are earmarked to assist Hairston in securing a new apartment, as she did not have renter’s insurance to fall back on.

Bouncing back

Thanks to the benevolence of the community, Hairston and her family managed to celebrate Christmas amid the hardship. They are now looking forward to a fresh start in their new home, carrying with them the spirit of resilience, the memory of their old house, and the gratitude for their supportive community.