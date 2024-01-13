en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Community Rallies in Support of Family Stricken by High School Senior’s Fatal Car Accident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Community Rallies in Support of Family Stricken by High School Senior’s Fatal Car Accident

On the morning of January 11, the quiet town of Richmond Township was shaken by a devastating car accident on Richmond Road. The victim was 18-year-old Benjamin Miller, a beloved senior at Fleetwood Area High School. The tragic incident claimed his life at a time when he should have been looking forward to celebrating his final year of high school and planning for his future.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Miller was driving alone when his car spun out of control and crashed into a tree. Despite the immediate response from local authorities and medical personnel, Miller’s injuries were too severe. He was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital. The police have confirmed that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Investigations into the cause of the crash are still underway.

The Community’s Response

In the wake of this tragedy, the Fleetwood community has rallied together to support the grieving family. A GoFundMe campaign, organized by April Morgan, has been set up to help alleviate the financial burdens faced by Miller’s family during this difficult time. The campaign has struck a chord with the community, raising over $17,000 in less than a day.

A Life Cut Short

Miller was not just a student; he was a son, brother, family member, teammate, and friend. He was a valued member of the Fleetwood Tigers varsity football team, where he played as a nose guard and a guard. His team and the school’s athletic association posted heartfelt tributes, reflecting his profound impact on his peers and the entire community.

While the investigation continues, the community remains united in its support for Miller’s family, proving once again that in times of tragedy, humanity prevails.

0
Accidents
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
New Hampshire State Police Mourns the Loss of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in Line of Duty
In an incident that has left the law enforcement community in profound grief, 44-year-old Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill, a father of two and a veteran of law enforcement in New Hampshire, was tragically killed in the line of duty. Sherrill’s death marks a significant loss for the New Hampshire State Police, being the first since
New Hampshire State Police Mourns the Loss of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in Line of Duty
Kentucky School Bus Collision: 20 Children and Driver Hospitalized
11 mins ago
Kentucky School Bus Collision: 20 Children and Driver Hospitalized
Fiery Collision in St Ann Claims Two Lives
12 mins ago
Fiery Collision in St Ann Claims Two Lives
Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition
7 mins ago
Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition
Fatal Collision on Danbury Road: An Ongoing Investigation
7 mins ago
Fatal Collision on Danbury Road: An Ongoing Investigation
Fire on Grande Costa D'Avorio Cargo Ship: Investigations Underway
8 mins ago
Fire on Grande Costa D'Avorio Cargo Ship: Investigations Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Bo Dallas's Role in Honoring Bray Wyatt's Legacy as WWE Continues Support for Wyatt's Family
5 seconds
Bo Dallas's Role in Honoring Bray Wyatt's Legacy as WWE Continues Support for Wyatt's Family
Nebraska Senators Defy Weather to Introduce New Legislation
6 seconds
Nebraska Senators Defy Weather to Introduce New Legislation
Sports Talk Show 'The Locker Room' Delves into Gesa Stadium Developments and Huskies' Coaching Search
8 seconds
Sports Talk Show 'The Locker Room' Delves into Gesa Stadium Developments and Huskies' Coaching Search
Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital
25 seconds
Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital
High School Wrestlers Triumph in Recent Competitions
1 min
High School Wrestlers Triumph in Recent Competitions
Georgia Ice Dogs Keep the Tradition Alive: Spreading Joy Off the Ice
2 mins
Georgia Ice Dogs Keep the Tradition Alive: Spreading Joy Off the Ice
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
3 mins
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
4 mins
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
Fanbase Unrest Over Micah Parsons' All-Pro Snub: A Deep Dive into the NFL's Complex Dynamics
4 mins
Fanbase Unrest Over Micah Parsons' All-Pro Snub: A Deep Dive into the NFL's Complex Dynamics
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app