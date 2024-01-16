Community Rallies for Herndon Family After Tragic Pedestrian Crash

A devastating pedestrian crash on December 28 changed the lives of a Herndon family forever. Armando Verduo, his wife, and their young son were walking home from the grocery store when a car veered off Herndon Parkway near the Elden Street intersection, striking the mother and her son. The severity of their injuries has kept them from returning to work, and the family now faces a mountain of medical bills and expenses.

Advertisment

Community Rallies to Support Family in Crisis

In a heartening show of solidarity, the community has stepped in to help the family weather this storm. A GoFundMe campaign was initiated to help them with medical bills and other expenses associated with the accident. So far, it has raised nearly $17,500 towards the target of $50,000.

Authorities Investigate the Incident

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Herndon Police Department continues its investigation into the tragic accident. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is reportedly cooperating with the authorities. At this stage, no further details about the crash have been released.

Similar Incident at Fresno's Jimy Wen's Chinese Restaurant

In a similar incident involving a car crash, the owners of Jimy Wen's Chinese restaurant in Fresno were forced to close their business for six months. After a car crash in April at Herndon and Cedar avenues left Karen, one of the owners, injured and needing time to recover, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated. Thanks to the community's support, they raised over $12,000 to help with bills and reopening the restaurant. Karen, Jimy, and their daughter Hana have since sold their ownership interest to a younger family but will continue to advise the new owners.