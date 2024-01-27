Community Rallies as Fire Damages East Nashville's Rosemary & Beauty Queen

On the crisp morning of January 27, 2024, an unexpected fire erupted at Rosemary & Beauty Queen, a well-known bar nestled in the heart of East Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department swiftly responded to the incident, facing the daunting scene of heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the establishment. Thanks to their relentless efforts, they were able to extinguish the fire, avoiding any injuries.

Rosemary & Beauty Queen's Response & Community Support

In the aftermath of the incident, Rosemary & Beauty Queen expressed their shock and gratitude through an Instagram post, thankful that no one was harmed. In a time of crisis, the community's solidarity shone through. To support the bar's 40 employees, left jobless due to the closure for repairs, a GoFundMe page was promptly set up. Mirroring the communal spirit, the fundraiser amassed over $15,000 from 254 donors within a mere three hours of its creation.

Reopening Plans Amidst Uncertain Timeline

Despite the setback, the bar remains optimistic about reopening as soon as possible. However, the exact timeline is clouded with uncertainty, largely depending on the extent of damage and the time required for thorough repairs. The staff, though currently unemployed, are assured of the owners' commitment to their well-being and continue to receive support from the Nashville community.

Fire's Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the fire remains a mystery. The Nashville Fire Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further information has been provided about the fire's origin or whether any suspicious activity was noted. As the investigation progresses, more light will be shed on this unfortunate event which has left a beloved local establishment temporarily shuttered.