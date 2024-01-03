en English
Accidents

Community Mourns as Young Father’s Body is Recovered from Waini River

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Community Mourns as Young Father’s Body is Recovered from Waini River

In a tragic incident that has left the community of the North West District, Region One in a state of mourning, the body of a young father, Owen Smith Jr., has been recovered from the Waini River. The unfortunate event took place during a bathing trip on Monday afternoon when Smith dived into the river and did not resurface.

The Tragic Incident

According to accounts from his friends, who were present at the scene, Smith plunged into the water around 4 p.m. but failed to resurface. Despite immediate attempts to locate him, their rescue efforts were in vain. There is speculation among Smith’s family and friends that he may have hit his head when diving, which might explain his failure to resurface.

The Extensive Search and Recovery

Following the incident, an extensive search was launched, which concluded the next morning when Smith’s body was discovered in Santa Cruz. Located at the confluence of the Waini and Barama Rivers, Santa Cruz was the unfortunate site of this heartbreaking discovery.

The Aftermath

Once recovered, Smith’s body was transported by the police to Kwebana on Tuesday morning. It was subsequently moved to the Kumaka Hospital at Moruca for a post-mortem examination. The results of this examination are expected to provide more clarity regarding the circumstances of Smith’s tragic death.

The untimely demise of this young father has left the community in shock and grief. Smith leaves behind two children and a bereaved family, their lives forever marked by this tragic event.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

