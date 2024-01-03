Community Leader Jordan Rishel Dies in Car Crash Amidst Deadliest Times for Accidents

In a tragic incident, Jordan Rishel, executive director of the Washington County Community Foundation, lost her life in a car crash near Arlington, Nebraska, last Thursday evening. The accident took place around 7 p.m. on U.S. 30 at County Road 15, also referred to as Marshall Nursery Road. The investigation reveals that Rishel’s Jeep Wrangler skidded on the slick road, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup. The 45-year-old community leader was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers in the Ford were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deadliest Times for Car Accidents

The unfortunate incident coincides with a recent study by Forbes Advisor, which used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to identify the deadliest times, days, and months for car accidents in the United States. The study, covering the period from 2016 to 2020, intends to raise awareness about the heightened risk of fatal accidents during specific periods and encourage safer driving practices.

Jordan Rishel: A Pillar of the Community

Rishel’s tragic demise has left the community in mourning. Prior to her role at the Washington County Community Foundation, she served as the director of the Blair Chamber of Commerce for 11 years and also held a seat on the Washington County Board of Supervisors from 2018 to 2022. The community deeply mourns her loss, reflecting on her invaluable contributions and relentless efforts towards its betterment.

A Community in Mourning

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences and recognized Rishel’s tireless work for the community’s progress. They extended their sympathies to her family and the wider community affected by her untimely death. The investigation into the crash continues, as the community grapples with the sudden loss of a respected leader.