Community Engagement in Focus: 'Catch 22' Program Calls for Public Assistance

In a time when community engagement and civic responsibility are more vital than ever, the 'Catch 22' program, led by Yavapai Silent Witness, is stepping up its efforts to locate fugitives. The program is actively seeking information from the public, and is even offering cash rewards as an incentive for tips leading to the arrest of fugitives. The initiative has been in the spotlight multiple times over the past few days, indicating a continuous and relentless law enforcement effort.

Spotlight on Fugitive: Jason Crownover

The current subject of the 'Catch 22' program is fugitive Jason Crownover, who has violated the terms of his probation. Crownover, previously found guilty of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, has a felony warrant for probation violation with nationwide extradition. The Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a substantial cash reward of $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. The appeal for tips is a testament to the community's shared responsibility in maintaining law and order.

Community Involvement: The Power of Anonymity

The 'Catch 22' initiative not only underscores the importance of community involvement in law enforcement but also offers a safe and anonymous platform for citizens. Any tips provided will be completely anonymous, ensuring the security and privacy of those who come forward. The public can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

A Shared Responsibility

The 'Catch 22' program is more than just a law enforcement initiative. It is a reflection of a community that is engaged, involved, and committed to maintaining safety and order. By offering a reward for information, the program incentivizes civic responsibility and encourages individuals to contribute to the collective safety of their community. Despite the inherent complexities and challenges of catching fugitives, the 'Catch 22' program is a testament to the power of community vigilance and cooperation.