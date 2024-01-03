Community Cooperation Leads to Resolution in Manteo Hit-and-Run

In a quiet town of Manteo, North Carolina, a typical winter day was disrupted by a hit-and-run incident on December 28. The unfortunate occurrence involved a teenager, who was on a bicycle, and a Ford F150 truck. The collision resulted in minor injuries to the teenager’s arm, prompting an immediate investigation by the local police.

Public Response and Community Cooperation

Following the incident, the teenager did not hesitate to report the collision to the law enforcement authorities. In their pursuit for justice, the Manteo Police Department obtained a video of the crash, a crucial piece of evidence that was instrumental in their investigation. Taking to social media, the department shared details about the incident on their Facebook page.

The power of community was demonstrated when the post led to the driver of the Ford F150 coming forward. Identified as 53-year-old Angela Blythe, she was cited with a misdemeanor for failing to report the crash, an act of omission that could have far-reaching consequences.

Police Statement and Public Gratitude

The Manteo Police Department, in its professionalism, issued a statement expressing gratitude towards Angela Blythe for coming forward. The statement also extended its appreciation to the public and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in resolving the case. It was a testament to the unity of the small community and their collective desire for justice.

Although the incident ended with minor injuries, it served as a reminder of the potential danger lurking on the roads, even in small towns like Manteo. The story of the Manteo hit-and-run incident underlines the importance of community involvement and the crucial role of law enforcement in ensuring public safety.