Community Bids Farewell: Funeral Plans for County Carlow Tragedy Victims Announced

The tragic incident in County Carlow that took the lives of three young friends has left a deep scar in the hearts of those who knew them. The funeral plans for 19-year-old Katie Graham and 21-year-old Daryl Culbert, who were unexpectedly taken from us, are scheduled for Bank Holiday Monday. Katie's wake will be held at her home on Sunday afternoon, where a rosary will be said at 7 p.m., while Daryl's service will take place at St. Peter's Church in Kiltegan at 2:00 pm.

A Community in Mourning

In the quaint and serene settings of Kiltegan, County Wicklow, and Arles, County Laois, the air hangs heavy with grief. Katie's funeral will be followed by a burial at a local site, and Daryl's interment will be in the adjoining churchyard of St. Peter's Church, a testament to their shared connection to these close-knit communities.

Remembering Michael Kelly

On Tuesday, the community will gather once more to bid farewell to 25-year-old Michael Kelly. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Brigid's Church in Hacketstown, County Carlow, followed by his burial. These ceremonies offer a space for the bereaved to come together, share stories, and begin the long process of healing.

A Plea for Information

In the wake of this tragedy, investigators are seeking the public's assistance in piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident. An online Book of Condolence has been opened, and the Gardaí have issued a plea for any camera footage related to the incident. With the total number of road deaths this year already too high, every bit of information helps to prevent future tragedies.