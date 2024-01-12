Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to Reopen After Unplanned Power Outage

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, after being temporarily shuttered due to an unexpected power outage on Thursday, is set to reopen its gates at 10 a.m. on Friday. The intermittent power interruptions, which compelled the zoo to cease operations at noon, were attributed to a nearby traffic incident. However, it was not explicitly established if the incident was directly linked to the outage.

Ensuring Safety Amidst Unplanned Closure

In the wake of the power outage, the zoo underscored that its highest concern was the safety of its visitors, staff, and animals. The decision to temporarily suspend operations was an exercise in prudence, aimed at preventing any untoward incidents that could have resulted from unforeseen power fluctuations.

Team’s Response to the Crisis

Despite the abrupt closure, the zoo’s teams rose to the occasion, ensuring that the animals continued to receive care during the blackout. The zoo expressed sincere appreciation towards their staff for their swift response and diligent efforts in restoring power.

Incident Near The Zoo

In a development related to the zoo’s closure, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras captured emergency services attending to a road accident near the zoo, at the junction of Glick Road and State Route 257. The incident prompted a temporary shutdown of Route 257 in both directions. Whether this accident had any bearing on the power outage at the zoo remains unclear.

Resumption of Zoo Operations

Following the power restoration, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is ready to welcome visitors again. The facility will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout January and February, barring January 27 when it will close at 3 p.m. for a staff recognition dinner.