en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to Reopen After Unplanned Power Outage

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to Reopen After Unplanned Power Outage

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, after being temporarily shuttered due to an unexpected power outage on Thursday, is set to reopen its gates at 10 a.m. on Friday. The intermittent power interruptions, which compelled the zoo to cease operations at noon, were attributed to a nearby traffic incident. However, it was not explicitly established if the incident was directly linked to the outage.

Ensuring Safety Amidst Unplanned Closure

In the wake of the power outage, the zoo underscored that its highest concern was the safety of its visitors, staff, and animals. The decision to temporarily suspend operations was an exercise in prudence, aimed at preventing any untoward incidents that could have resulted from unforeseen power fluctuations.

Team’s Response to the Crisis

Despite the abrupt closure, the zoo’s teams rose to the occasion, ensuring that the animals continued to receive care during the blackout. The zoo expressed sincere appreciation towards their staff for their swift response and diligent efforts in restoring power.

Incident Near The Zoo

In a development related to the zoo’s closure, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras captured emergency services attending to a road accident near the zoo, at the junction of Glick Road and State Route 257. The incident prompted a temporary shutdown of Route 257 in both directions. Whether this accident had any bearing on the power outage at the zoo remains unclear.

Resumption of Zoo Operations

Following the power restoration, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is ready to welcome visitors again. The facility will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout January and February, barring January 27 when it will close at 3 p.m. for a staff recognition dinner.

0
Accidents United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
11 mins ago
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
In a tragic incident that has alarmed the community of Lake Macquarie in New South Wales’s Hunter region, a six-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool on a Thursday afternoon. The child, who was reported missing from a home in the Teralba suburb, was discovered by police during an extensive search operation. Despite emergency
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
Hackleburg Man Dies in Tragic Single-Vehicle Accident
18 mins ago
Hackleburg Man Dies in Tragic Single-Vehicle Accident
Vallejo Neighborhood Cordoned-off Amidst Intense Police Activity
27 mins ago
Vallejo Neighborhood Cordoned-off Amidst Intense Police Activity
Ludhiana Tragedy: Liquor Vendor Burnt Alive in Car Fire After Accident
12 mins ago
Ludhiana Tragedy: Liquor Vendor Burnt Alive in Car Fire After Accident
Missing Man, Severe Storms, and a Fatal Train Accident: Safety Concerns Intensify in Central Florida
15 mins ago
Missing Man, Severe Storms, and a Fatal Train Accident: Safety Concerns Intensify in Central Florida
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Fatal Colorado Crash; Immigration Strain Discussed in Congress
17 mins ago
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Fatal Colorado Crash; Immigration Strain Discussed in Congress
Latest Headlines
World News
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
3 mins
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
3 mins
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
4 mins
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
4 mins
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
5 mins
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
6 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
6 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
6 mins
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
7 mins
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app