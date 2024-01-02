en English
Accidents

Columbus Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Speeding Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
In the early hours of a typical day in Columbus, an unusual event occurred that shook the tranquility of the city. Sara E. Rutan, a 21-year-old woman found herself under the stern gaze of the law. She was arrested for driving under the influence, a charge that stemmed from her reckless speeding along the 25th Street.

Caught in the Act

It was around 12:45 AM when officers of the Columbus Police Department, on routine patrol around Chestnut Street, noticed a vehicle moving at a pace that dwarfed the speed limit. The vehicle in question was being driven by Rutan. The officers did not hesitate to pull her over, suspecting something was awry.

Unraveling the Truth

Upon halting the vehicle and interacting with Rutan, the officers immediately detected a strong smell of alcohol. A further search revealed open alcohol containers inside the car, solidifying the suspicions of the officers. Rutan was then subjected to a breath test. The results were far from favorable. It showed her blood alcohol level to be .193 percent, a figure that is more than double the legal limit for driving under the influence.

The Aftermath

As a result of her actions, Rutan was taken into custody and is now facing a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level exceeding .15 percent. This incident serves as a stark reminder to all about the perils of drunk driving and the utmost importance of responsible drinking.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

