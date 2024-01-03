Columbus Child Loses Leg in Train Incident; Parents Face Charges

On October 30, a horrifying incident in Columbus shook the city as a six-year-old child was hit by a train, resulting in the loss of part of their leg. The child was playing on active train tracks when they tragically fell underneath a moving train. After a thorough police investigation into the incident, the child’s parents, Tony Rogers Jr., 32, and Rahkeisha Willis, 29, have been charged with reckless conduct. The parents are scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s court on March 19.

Parents Charged with Reckless Conduct

The incident has put the spotlight on parental responsibility, as the Columbus Police Department has charged the parents of the child with reckless conduct. The parents, Tony Rogers Jr. and Rahkeisha Willis, are scheduled for an initial appearance in Recorder’s Court on March 19. If found guilty, they could face significant penalties for their failure to ensure the safety of their child.

City in Shock, Police Stress Parental Responsibility

The Columbus community has been deeply affected by the incident, with many expressing their shock and sadness. The Columbus Police Department, in a statement, underscored the importance of parental responsibility in ensuring the safety of children. They have encouraged local residents to learn from this incident and take measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The police department stressed that this incident could have been fatal and that it is the critical duty of parents or guardians to protect the well-being of their children.

Child’s Recovery and Community Response

Despite the severity of the injuries, the child is on the path to recovery. The incident has stirred a strong community response, with many offering their support to the child and their family. However, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of child safety, particularly in areas with active train tracks.