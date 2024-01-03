en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Columbus Child Loses Leg in Train Incident; Parents Face Charges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Columbus Child Loses Leg in Train Incident; Parents Face Charges

On October 30, a horrifying incident in Columbus shook the city as a six-year-old child was hit by a train, resulting in the loss of part of their leg. The child was playing on active train tracks when they tragically fell underneath a moving train. After a thorough police investigation into the incident, the child’s parents, Tony Rogers Jr., 32, and Rahkeisha Willis, 29, have been charged with reckless conduct. The parents are scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s court on March 19.

Parents Charged with Reckless Conduct

The incident has put the spotlight on parental responsibility, as the Columbus Police Department has charged the parents of the child with reckless conduct. The parents, Tony Rogers Jr. and Rahkeisha Willis, are scheduled for an initial appearance in Recorder’s Court on March 19. If found guilty, they could face significant penalties for their failure to ensure the safety of their child.

City in Shock, Police Stress Parental Responsibility

The Columbus community has been deeply affected by the incident, with many expressing their shock and sadness. The Columbus Police Department, in a statement, underscored the importance of parental responsibility in ensuring the safety of children. They have encouraged local residents to learn from this incident and take measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The police department stressed that this incident could have been fatal and that it is the critical duty of parents or guardians to protect the well-being of their children.

Child’s Recovery and Community Response

Despite the severity of the injuries, the child is on the path to recovery. The incident has stirred a strong community response, with many offering their support to the child and their family. However, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of child safety, particularly in areas with active train tracks.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
57 mins ago
Morning Chaos: Car Crashes into Building in Oldham, One Arrested
Early morning tranquility was shattered in Oldham on January 5, when a white Audi, following a collision, smashed through a brick wall and crashed into a residential building on Rochdale Road. A familiar quiet street was transformed into a scene of chaos and alarm. The Incident The crash occurred around 10:20 am, accompanied by shouts
Morning Chaos: Car Crashes into Building in Oldham, One Arrested
Tragic News: December Car Accident Victim Succumbs to Injuries in Hospital
1 hour ago
Tragic News: December Car Accident Victim Succumbs to Injuries in Hospital
Everett Family Displaced After Dump Truck Crashes Into Home
1 hour ago
Everett Family Displaced After Dump Truck Crashes Into Home
Unforeseen Accident at Bacolod City Hospital: Truck Crashes into Emergency Room
1 hour ago
Unforeseen Accident at Bacolod City Hospital: Truck Crashes into Emergency Room
Emergency Accident Reporting Plan Activated in Wichita Amid Winter Storm
1 hour ago
Emergency Accident Reporting Plan Activated in Wichita Amid Winter Storm
Misteelco Inc. Fined $75,000 for Critical Workplace Accident
1 hour ago
Misteelco Inc. Fined $75,000 for Critical Workplace Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Mizoram Chief Minister Calls for Sustainable Tourism, Financial Literacy and Reform
52 mins
Mizoram Chief Minister Calls for Sustainable Tourism, Financial Literacy and Reform
NIH Considers Mission Statement Revision to Reflect Human Health Commitment
53 mins
NIH Considers Mission Statement Revision to Reflect Human Health Commitment
Whitstable's Battle Against Sewage Spills: A Coastal Town in Crisis
53 mins
Whitstable's Battle Against Sewage Spills: A Coastal Town in Crisis
Napoli Signs Pasquale Mazzocchi, Strengthens Squad for Future Challenges
54 mins
Napoli Signs Pasquale Mazzocchi, Strengthens Squad for Future Challenges
Indian Parliament Champions Women Empowerment with 'Panchayat Se Parliament Tak' Program
54 mins
Indian Parliament Champions Women Empowerment with 'Panchayat Se Parliament Tak' Program
Top 16 Snooker Players Set for Battle at Masters Tournament at Alexandra Palace
55 mins
Top 16 Snooker Players Set for Battle at Masters Tournament at Alexandra Palace
Odisha's Champion Athletes Celebrated: A Testament to State's Sports Commitment
55 mins
Odisha's Champion Athletes Celebrated: A Testament to State's Sports Commitment
Stroke Risk Elevated for Two Years Post TAVR Surgery, Reveals Study
55 mins
Stroke Risk Elevated for Two Years Post TAVR Surgery, Reveals Study
Saint Mary's Secures Temporary Access to Renown Health's Cardiology Specialists Amid Lawsuit
55 mins
Saint Mary's Secures Temporary Access to Renown Health's Cardiology Specialists Amid Lawsuit
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
6 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
7 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
8 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
9 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
9 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
Unsealing the Epstein Files: New Documents Reveal High-Profile Connections
11 hours
Unsealing the Epstein Files: New Documents Reveal High-Profile Connections
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
15 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Montgomery County Kicks off Free Tax Assistance Program
15 hours
Montgomery County Kicks off Free Tax Assistance Program
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
16 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app