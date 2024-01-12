en English
Accidents

Colorado Man Vanishes After Highway Accident: Multi-County Search Underway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
In the chilling winter evening of January 4, a lone vehicle slid off Highway 13 in the desolate expanses of northwest Colorado. The vehicle belonged to 22-year-old Henry David Twitchell, a resident of El Jebel, who has since been reported missing. A single set of footprints led from the car to the highway, hinting at a solitary journey into the unknown.

Search Efforts Underway

Emergency response units from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office were the first to reach the scene near milepost 30 in Rio Blanco County. They discovered Twitchell’s abandoned vehicle, but the man himself was nowhere to be found. A coordinated search operation, involving the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, has been underway since the incident.

A Trail of Digital Footprints

Further investigation into the case revealed that Twitchell’s cellphone last pinged on January 5 in Garfield County, along the same highway. This small trace of digital footprints has given investigators a potential lead to follow. On the day of his disappearance, Twitchell was seen in Carbondale, a town not far from his residence in El Jebel.

Public Appeal for Information

The law enforcement agencies, in a bid to expedite the search, have released a detailed description of Twitchell. The young man stands at approximately 5’10” to 5’11”, weighs around 200 pounds, with distinctive blue eyes and short brown hair. On the day of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a green puffy jacket. He does not bear any tattoos. The public has been urged to be on the lookout for Twitchell and contact the authorities with any relevant information. To encourage public participation, Eagle County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest or indictment related to Twitchell’s disappearance.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

