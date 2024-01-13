en English
Accidents

Colombian Landslide: A Tragic Reminder of Weather’s Devastating Impact

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 pm EST
A heartbreaking landslide, claiming at least 33 lives, predominantly children, has shaken the northwestern region of Colombia. The catastrophic event transpired on a highway connecting the cities of Medellin and Quibdo, following an intense day of rainfall. The incident was confirmed on Saturday by Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Mrquez Mina.

Unavoidable Tragedy

The landslide, a horrifying natural disaster, struck an indigenous community in the heart of the country. Earlier reports had indicated 23 fatalities and 20 injured. However, the death toll rose to 33, with the majority of the victims being children. The landslide was a direct result of over 24 hours of relentless rain that besieged the region, which is home to an extensive tropical forest.

Immediate Response and Rescue Efforts

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro expressed his deepest condolences and pledged comprehensive support to the affected area. Rescue efforts are currently in progress, with 17 bodies already transported to Medellin, and three of them have been identified. The rescue teams are tirelessly searching for survivors amidst the rubble, despite the road closures and challenging terrain, made even more treacherous due to the aftermath of the landslide.

Persistent Threat and Implications

This tragic event has not only left a community in mourning but also underscored the alarming impact of intense weather conditions on susceptible regions. The potential human cost associated with such natural disasters is immense, especially in areas that are prone to such events. In fact, just over a year ago, in December 2022, a similar incident in the same region claimed at least 27 lives, highlighting the persistent threat that these vulnerable communities face.

0
Accidents Colombia Weather
María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

