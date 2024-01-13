en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured

Colombia, a country known for its diverse landscape and lush rainforests, experienced a tragic event in the town of Carmen de Atrato, in the Choco region. A catastrophic landslide, triggered by relentless rains, brought chaos and devastation, claiming 18 lives and leaving 35 injured. Multiple victims remain trapped beneath the soil, their fate uncertain as search and rescue teams navigate through the aftermath of the disaster.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes

The landslide, an unforeseen result of torrential downpour, occurred on a key highway connecting the city of Medellin to Quibdo. The once bustling road now lies silent and forsaken, temporarily closed as rescue operations continue. Images from the scene reveal a grim reality – cars demolished by the powerful force of mud and soil, personal belongings strewn amidst the debris, a chilling reminder of the lives abruptly upended.

Response and Rescue Operations

Under the leadership of Governor Andres Julian Rendon, search and rescue teams have been mobilized, working tirelessly to assist the victims trapped beneath tons of soil. The situation is precarious, with multiple landslides blocking access to the impacted area, making the rescue operations even more challenging. The estimated death toll is expected to rise as more information becomes available from the affected region.

A Nation Mobilizes

In response to this calamity, Vice President Francia Marquez has affirmed the Colombian government’s commitment to provide necessary aid and resources. The Emergency Center has been inundated with reports of landslides, sparking concerns about the increasing number of victims. The nation watches, united in grief and solidarity, as the tragic event unfolds, emphasizing the critical importance of emergency preparedness and response during severe weather conditions.

0
Accidents Colombia Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
30 seconds ago
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
In a tragic twist of fate in Pingdingshan, Central China’s Henan Province, a coal mine gas outburst resulted in the death of eight individuals and left 15 unaccounted for. The incident, which occurred on Friday, throws into stark relief the constant danger associated with the coal mining industry, particularly concerning gas outbursts – sudden releases
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
7 mins ago
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
Winter Storm Disrupts Morning Commute in the Region, Causes Traffic Chaos
8 mins ago
Winter Storm Disrupts Morning Commute in the Region, Causes Traffic Chaos
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
50 seconds ago
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured
3 mins ago
Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
6 mins ago
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
Latest Headlines
World News
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
3 seconds
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
21 seconds
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
33 seconds
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
54 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
1 min
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
1 min
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
1 min
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
1 min
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
9 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app