Accidents

Colombia Landslide: A Tragic Toll of 33 Lives, Mostly Children

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
In a tragic turn of events, a landslide of catastrophic proportions struck the northwestern region of Colombia, bringing an abrupt end to the lives of at least 33 individuals. The majority of those lost in the disaster were children, their young lives snuffed out in the blink of an eye. The tragedy unfolded on a highway connecting the cities of Medellin and Quibdo, following a day of relentless rainfall that left the region vulnerable to the deadly forces of nature.

Unleashing the Wrath of Nature

The landslide was triggered by over 24 hours of incessant rain, culminating in a fatal cascade of mud and rocks onto the highway. The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies had earlier issued warnings of heavy rainfall in the region, underscoring the underlying susceptibility to such natural disasters.

Colombia’s Response to the Tragedy

Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Márquez Mina, confirmed the heartrending death toll on Saturday. Along with the President, she expressed their shared condolences and assured the grieving region of all available assistance in the wake of the calamity. The promise of aid extends to the recovery of bodies, assistance to survivors, and the rehabilitation of the affected area.

The Human Face of the Disaster

In the midst of the devastation, the human cost is the hardest to bear. The victims were caught unawares in their cars, trapped in the path of the oncoming avalanche of mud and rocks. The death toll includes women and children, their lives tragically cut short. With at least 35 people injured and an unknown number still missing, rescue operations are ongoing, highlighting the grim reality of the disaster’s aftermath.

Accidents Colombia Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

