Accidents

Collision with KDPS Fire Engine on I-94 Spurs Calls for Winter Road Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Collision with KDPS Fire Engine on I-94 Spurs Calls for Winter Road Safety

On a chilly Sunday morning, Interstate 94 bore witness to a collision that disrupted the routine calm. Two Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) vehicles, already on-site attending to an accident, found themselves in the middle of another. A car, losing control on the icy road, crashed into the KDPS fire engine, Engine Two, causing damage and injury, and prompting renewed calls for caution on winter roads.

A Collision Amidst the Cold

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. near Sprinkle Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan. Two officers were inside the fire engine, their attention focused on the previous accident. The sudden impact of the car hitting their vehicle resulted in minor injuries to one of the officers. The hurt officer was immediately transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a testament to the unpredictable hazards emergency personnel face even in the performance of their duties.

Unhurt but Unsettled

Though the injuries were minor, the incident was far from trivial. The second officer inside the KDPS fire engine, and the driver of the car that had lost control, both escaped unscathed. But the incident served as a stark reminder of the precariousness of road safety during adverse winter conditions. The crash left two KDPS vehicles damaged and reduced the westbound lanes of I-94 to a single lane, further complicating the traffic situation in the area.

Call for Caution and Respect for Emergency Personnel

In light of the incident, the KDPS issued a reminder to motorists, urging them to exercise caution on icy roads. The department emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe distance from emergency personnel, particularly during adverse winter conditions. The incident now stands as a reminder of the dual duty of drivers: to safeguard their own lives and the lives of those who risk everything to ensure public safety.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

