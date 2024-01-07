en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Collision Sparks Social Media Debate on SUV Safety

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Collision Sparks Social Media Debate on SUV Safety

A severe collision between two popular SUVs, the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Venue, in Kutch, Gujarat, has sparked an intense debate on social media platforms, especially Instagram. The focus of this virtual altercation centers around the robustness and safety of these vehicles. The aftermath of the accident painted a clear picture of the damage sustained by the vehicles, which has fueled the online discussion.

Assessing the Damage

The impact of the collision was so severe that it left the Grand Vitara with its bonnet blown off, a clear indication of the intensity of the crash. A closer look at the pictures reveals extensive damage to the engine as well. Conversely, the Hyundai Venue, sustained less critical damage, with its door and tires bearing the brunt of the collision while the rest of the body remained relatively intact.

Interpreting Safety Through Social Media

The incident has once again brought to the forefront concerns regarding the safety of Maruti vehicles. Maruti, a brand that has previously been under fire for perceived fragility of its cars during accidents, has found itself in the crosshairs of social media users. The conversation seems to be leaning towards the Hyundai Venue when it comes to build quality. However, some users have acknowledged the effectiveness of the Grand Vitara’s airbags, despite the severe damage the vehicle sustained.

A Real-World Assessment of Vehicle Safety

The extent of the damage and the subsequent debate on social media serve as a real-world assessment of the SUVs’ safety features and their ability to withstand severe impacts. The user-generated conclusions about the performance of the two SUVs in the collision have underscored the importance of durability and safety features in these vehicles. While the debate continues, this incident has highlighted the necessity for car manufacturers to continue improving the safety of their vehicles to ensure the protection of their customers.

0
Accidents Automotive India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Tragedy in Oklahoma City: Soon-to-be Father Killed in Pedestrian Crash
In the heart of Oklahoma City, a tragedy unfolded that has left a family and community grieving. Soon-to-be-father, Joshua Moore, aged just 20, was struck and killed in broad daylight by a vehicle. The fatal incident transpired around 3 pm on December 29th at the intersection of Southwest 59th and May, as Joshua was returning
Tragedy in Oklahoma City: Soon-to-be Father Killed in Pedestrian Crash
Lancashire Sees Record Increase in Fatalities at Non-Fire Emergencies Attended by Firefighters
15 mins ago
Lancashire Sees Record Increase in Fatalities at Non-Fire Emergencies Attended by Firefighters
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
31 mins ago
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
Fire Consumes Home of Former PNC Chairman's Widow in East Bank Demerara
11 mins ago
Fire Consumes Home of Former PNC Chairman's Widow in East Bank Demerara
Speed Racer Jessi Combs Dies in Record-Breaking Attempt
13 mins ago
Speed Racer Jessi Combs Dies in Record-Breaking Attempt
Fundraising Appeal Launched for Funeral of Man Who Died in Mental Health Unit Fire
15 mins ago
Fundraising Appeal Launched for Funeral of Man Who Died in Mental Health Unit Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
18 seconds
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
54 seconds
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
1 min
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
1 min
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
3 mins
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
4 mins
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
4 mins
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
4 mins
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
5 mins
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app