Collision Involving Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Van Leads to Hospitalization of Two Individuals

At the intersection of Highway 90 and Loop 1604 in San Antonio, an unexpected collision unfolded. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) van, transporting a prisoner, collided with a northbound car, the incident taking place shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from witnesses indicated that the van may have transgressed a red light, causing the collision.

Two Hospitalized in the Aftermath

In the aftermath of the collision, two individuals were rushed to the hospital. The first was a woman in her 30s, involved in the crash, while the second was the prisoner being transported in the BCSO van, also in his 30s. Both individuals sustained minor injuries, but as a precautionary measure, were taken to the hospital. The deputy, who was at the wheel of the BCSO van, accompanied the prisoner to the hospital.

Unconfirmed Destination of the BCSO Van

While initial indications hinted that the BCSO van was en route to the Dominguez State Jail, the BCSO spokesperson has yet to confirm this detail. This adds an element of mystery to the narrative, as the final destination of the van remains unverified.

Collateral Damage in Attempt to Evade the Accident

A collateral event unfolded in the wake of the accident. Another vehicle, attempting to evade the scene, swerved and struck a crosswalk sign. The driver, a woman in her 60s, miraculously escaped without any injuries, leaving the scene with the only casualty being the crosswalk sign.