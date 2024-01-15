Collision at O'Hare Airport Triggers Investigation and Scrutiny on Boeing

On a chilly Sunday evening, around 6:30 p.m. Central Time, at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, an unsettling incident unfolded. Flight 11 from All Nippon Airways, a Boeing 777, was taxiing for departure when it struck the rear of Delta Air Lines Flight 2122, a Boeing 717. This collision, confirmed by FAA spokesperson Tony Molinaro, transpired on the taxiway, an area not under air traffic control, raising serious questions about safety protocols at the airport.

Investigation Underway as No Injuries Reported

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was quick to announce that an investigation into the incident will be initiated. Fortunately, despite the abrupt collision, no injuries were reported on either aircraft. The passengers of the Delta flight deplaned normally at the gate following the incident. Meanwhile, the All Nippon Airways flight bound for Tokyo was cancelled due to an 'aircraft inspection'.

Spotlight on Boeing Amid Recent Controversies

This occurrence, involving two Boeing aircraft, throws the spotlight back on the American aircraft manufacturer, which is already under increased scrutiny due to a series of mechanical failures. This includes the recent grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 model following an emergency exit door issue. Whether the current taxiway collision is related to a manufacturing flaw is currently unclear, with Boeing refraining from commenting on the matter and referring inquiries to the airlines and the FAA.

Airlines Take Precautionary Steps Post Incident

Delta Air Lines confirmed their aircraft is being evaluated by maintenance technicians following the collision. The Chicago Department of Aviation, which has yet to comment on the collision, will likely be closely watching the results of these evaluations. As the investigation unfolds, it is clear that the incident has triggered a ripple of concerns about airline safety and the integrity of aviation manufacturers.