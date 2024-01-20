Collision and Storm Isha: Wexford Faces Dual Threats

In a tumultuous turn of events, a severe road accident transpired on the R741 in Castlebridge, marking a dire start to an already foreboding day. A solitary vehicle met with a wall in a horrifying collision, leading to the immediate hospitalization of the driver at the Wexford General Hospital (WGH).

Emergency Services Swiftly Respond

The incident prompted a swift response from the National Ambulance Service and the Fire Service. Engaging in a lengthy operation, the emergency services worked tirelessly to extricate and stabilize the driver. As a result of the incident, the R741 was promptly closed, with the closure expected to last several hours.

Travel Disruptions and Anticipated Storm Isha

Local diversions were put into place, albeit leading to significant traffic delays. In addition, the region is steeling itself for further disruption as Storm Isha looms ominously over Wexford. The storm's imminent arrival has led to the issuance of a status Yellow weather warning, indicating a potential threat to life and property.

Warnings and Precautions Amid Impending Weather Conditions

The oncoming storm is expected to engender challenging travel conditions, heightening the possibility of debris and loose objects on the roads. With the forecast indicating very strong winds and potential damage to power lines, authorities are urging motorists to exercise heightened caution while navigating the county's roads.

As the day unfolds, the residents of Wexford must prepare for both the aftermath of the road incident and the impending storm. With emergency services at the ready, the county braces for what lies ahead, hoping for resilience in the face of adversity.