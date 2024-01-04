Coastguard Teams Execute Successful Cliffside and Sea Rescues

On the morning of New Year’s Day, just shy of 10am, an unforeseen cliffside incident transpired at Naish Caravan Park in Barton on Sea, leading to two individuals precipitously falling down the cliff at Naish beach. The Coastguard, comprising teams from Southbourne and Lymington, promptly responded to the emergency call.

Cliffside Rescue Operation

While one of the victims managed to emerge from the accident unscathed, the other required immediate medical attention and hospitalization. The Coastguard teams, in cooperation with the ambulance service, deployed specialist equipment to execute a successful rescue operation. The injured individual was carefully lifted up the cliff on a stretcher, given preliminary medical aid, and swiftly transported to the hospital.

A Display of Teamwork and Efficiency

The Southbourne Coastguard highlighted this operation as an epitome of excellent teamwork and efficient multi-agency collaboration. The rescue effort was completed with precision and urgency, just in the nick of time before the onset of adverse weather conditions.

Another Rescue: A Windsurfer in Distress

In a separate incident the following day, the Southbourne Coastguard team once again demonstrated their commitment to public safety by assisting a windsurfer in distress off Avon beach. The individual had encountered difficulties navigating through choppy waters, an aftermath of a recent storm. Post-rescue, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) based in Mudeford stepped in to provide the windsurfer with vital safety advice.