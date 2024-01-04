en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Coastguard Teams Execute Successful Cliffside and Sea Rescues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Coastguard Teams Execute Successful Cliffside and Sea Rescues

On the morning of New Year’s Day, just shy of 10am, an unforeseen cliffside incident transpired at Naish Caravan Park in Barton on Sea, leading to two individuals precipitously falling down the cliff at Naish beach. The Coastguard, comprising teams from Southbourne and Lymington, promptly responded to the emergency call.

Cliffside Rescue Operation

While one of the victims managed to emerge from the accident unscathed, the other required immediate medical attention and hospitalization. The Coastguard teams, in cooperation with the ambulance service, deployed specialist equipment to execute a successful rescue operation. The injured individual was carefully lifted up the cliff on a stretcher, given preliminary medical aid, and swiftly transported to the hospital.

A Display of Teamwork and Efficiency

The Southbourne Coastguard highlighted this operation as an epitome of excellent teamwork and efficient multi-agency collaboration. The rescue effort was completed with precision and urgency, just in the nick of time before the onset of adverse weather conditions.

Another Rescue: A Windsurfer in Distress

In a separate incident the following day, the Southbourne Coastguard team once again demonstrated their commitment to public safety by assisting a windsurfer in distress off Avon beach. The individual had encountered difficulties navigating through choppy waters, an aftermath of a recent storm. Post-rescue, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) based in Mudeford stepped in to provide the windsurfer with vital safety advice.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
The Dangerous Consequences of Illegal Dumping: A West Baltimore Tale
In the heart of West Baltimore, a landscape of discarded rubbish stretches along Woodbourne Road, making it look like the aftermath of a tornado. What was once a picturesque neighborhood is now a dumping ground for illegal waste disposal. This disregard for public spaces recently culminated in a dangerous incident that shook the community, underscoring
The Dangerous Consequences of Illegal Dumping: A West Baltimore Tale
Mystery Unfolds as Man Found Near Santa Barbara Train Tracks
8 mins ago
Mystery Unfolds as Man Found Near Santa Barbara Train Tracks
Kansas Couple Survives Harrowing Black Ice Car Accident
9 mins ago
Kansas Couple Survives Harrowing Black Ice Car Accident
Deer-Caused Collision on Maryland Route 6 Leads to Serious Consequences
5 mins ago
Deer-Caused Collision on Maryland Route 6 Leads to Serious Consequences
Eureka Police Officer and K-9 Partner Odin Recovering after Traffic Collision
7 mins ago
Eureka Police Officer and K-9 Partner Odin Recovering after Traffic Collision
Honolulu Firefighters Quell Blaze in McCully Area Restaurant
8 mins ago
Honolulu Firefighters Quell Blaze in McCully Area Restaurant
Latest Headlines
World News
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
40 seconds
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
1 min
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
2 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
2 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
2 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
2 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
2 mins
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
4 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
5 mins
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app