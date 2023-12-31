en English
Accidents

Coast Guard Quells Blaze Aboard Lithium-Ion Cargo Ship, Averts Catastrophe

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:27 pm EST
Coast Guard Quells Blaze Aboard Lithium-Ion Cargo Ship, Averts Catastrophe

The U.S. Coast Guard has successfully extinguished a fire on a large cargo ship, the Genius Star XI, which had been ablaze for several days due to lithium-ion batteries stowed in the hold. The fire was put out near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, where the ship was subsequently directed to anchor. The Coast Guard’s press release confirmed the safety and well-being of all 19 crew members on board the vessel.

Fire Origin and Response

The Genius Star XI, en route from Vietnam to San Diego, was carrying lithium-ion batteries when a fire broke out in hold No. 1. Following the fire’s extinguishment, technicians from the Salvage and Marine Firefighting team have remained on board to prevent the possibility of re-ignition. The origin of the fire remains unknown and an investigation will commence once response efforts are concluded.

Preventive Measures and Community Safety

The ship was diverted to Dutch Harbor, situated in Unalaska, to contain risks to the community and environment. A safety zone with a radius of one mile was also established around the vessel as a precautionary measure.

While no signs of structural deformation or blistering were found outside of the cargo hold, the owners reported no oil leaks associated with the incident either.

This incident underscores the risks associated with transporting lithium-ion batteries and the effectiveness of the Coast Guard’s response protocols in emergencies.

Accidents Transportation United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

